New Alleged Snapchat Video Of Travis Hunter's Girlfriend Leaks Online And Fans Are Concerned

This whole saga has lasted way too long.

Travis Hunter's girlfriend Leanna Lenee has been embroiled in all kinds of controversy over the last couple of weeks. Overall, it all started when the couple made a video in which she claimed that Hunter was never her type to begin with. Furthermore, things escalated as she initially wouldn't stand up for him when he won the Heisman trophy. A few days later, she was unhappy to be at a fan event with him, and the speculation about their relationship only got worse.

Subsequently, the discourse hit a critical mass as old videos and photos of Lenee began to emerge on social media. For instance, one video showcased Lenee twerking on a man in a music video. One image showcased a man putting the palm of his hand on her backside. Now, a new video has made its way to social media. It allegedly showcases Lenee is another man's bed, and being filmed on his Snapchat story. This video is a few years old, and some believe it occurred while Hunter and Lenee were together, although that is unconfirmed conjecture.

Travis Hunter And Leanna Lenee Experience Controversy

In fact, there has been quite a bit of confusion around the timeline of Hunter being with his fiancee. Some believe that the two have been a couple for five years. Meanwhile, some say they've actually only been exclusive to one another for two years now. Depending on what timeline you're aware of, this footage will certainly skew your perception of what exactly is going on here.

Fans Express Concern For Hunter's Well-Being

Meanwhile, with this video making the rounds, there has been a lot of concern for Hunter's well-being. He has already deleted his social media accounts, which is certainly a good first step. However, many cannot help but feel like this is weighing on him heavily, especially with the NFL Draft coming up very soon. Hopefully, Hunter and Lenee can figure things out. Moreover, perhaps the internet can stop digging things up and instigating.