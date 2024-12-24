New Alleged Snapchat Video Of Travis Hunter's Girlfriend Leaks Online And Fans Are Concerned

BYAlexander Cole807 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Oklahoma State v Colorado
BOULDER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 29: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up prior to the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field on November 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
This whole saga has lasted way too long.

Travis Hunter's girlfriend Leanna Lenee has been embroiled in all kinds of controversy over the last couple of weeks. Overall, it all started when the couple made a video in which she claimed that Hunter was never her type to begin with. Furthermore, things escalated as she initially wouldn't stand up for him when he won the Heisman trophy. A few days later, she was unhappy to be at a fan event with him, and the speculation about their relationship only got worse.

Subsequently, the discourse hit a critical mass as old videos and photos of Lenee began to emerge on social media. For instance, one video showcased Lenee twerking on a man in a music video. One image showcased a man putting the palm of his hand on her backside. Now, a new video has made its way to social media. It allegedly showcases Lenee is another man's bed, and being filmed on his Snapchat story. This video is a few years old, and some believe it occurred while Hunter and Lenee were together, although that is unconfirmed conjecture.

Read More: Travis Hunter Thanks Lil Wayne For Helping His Relationship During Heisman Trophy Speech

Travis Hunter And Leanna Lenee Experience Controversy

In fact, there has been quite a bit of confusion around the timeline of Hunter being with his fiancee. Some believe that the two have been a couple for five years. Meanwhile, some say they've actually only been exclusive to one another for two years now. Depending on what timeline you're aware of, this footage will certainly skew your perception of what exactly is going on here.

Fans Express Concern For Hunter's Well-Being

Meanwhile, with this video making the rounds, there has been a lot of concern for Hunter's well-being. He has already deleted his social media accounts, which is certainly a good first step. However, many cannot help but feel like this is weighing on him heavily, especially with the NFL Draft coming up very soon. Hopefully, Hunter and Lenee can figure things out. Moreover, perhaps the internet can stop digging things up and instigating.

Read More: Travis Hunter Staunchly Defends His Fiancée After Going Viral For Controversial Behavior At Fan Event

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...