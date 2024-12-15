Travis Hunter Thanks Lil Wayne For Helping His Relationship During Heisman Trophy Speech

A strange but wholesome turn of events.

NCAA football superstar Travis Hunter just took home the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night (December 14), leading him to reflect on a lot of his achievements. However, what many fans might not have expected was a special message for Lil Wayne, who represents an important bond between Hunter and his fiancée Leanna Lenee. Moreover, Lenee is a massive Weezy fan who put the cornerback and wide receiver onto his music, and he eventually became a huge fan. For those unaware, some folks online have speculated that the couple is actually at odds or not as in love as they seem, so this also combats that narrative.

"First, I want to thank my fiancée and my mother," Travis Hunter remarked while trying not to cry. "They've been with me since the first time I had surgery, my first year in college. They never took a step away from me. All the hard hours, all the hard days, all the times I didn't want to wake up and get on my phone to look at football, y'all stayed with me. I'm very thankful for y'all.

Travis Hunter Thanks Lil Wayne

"[Lil] Wayne, you don't know how you came into our life," Travis Hunter continued. "My fiancée loves you. I didn't know none of your songs until she let me know. 'Cause I don't listen to music, she let me know, she told me, 'You got to listen to this. If you don't listen to music, listen to Wayne.' From that day on, that's all I listen to for pregame music. Those the songs I listen to. When I get in that TRX, and I blast that music, I'm listening to Wayne. It's crazy."

Of course, Lil Wayne deserves and receives his flowers as he should, given that he's not just a hip-hop legend, but a pop culture icon. For example, he recently became the inaugural honoree of the LIV On Sunday Hall Of Fame as a way to close out Miami Art Week. Travis Hunter shares the same gratitude and admiration that countless fans all over the world have for Tunechi, and one that will probably last for all time.