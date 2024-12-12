Lil Wayne Becomes Inaugural Honoree Of LIV On Sunday Hall Of Fame

Lil Wayne popularized the party with his verse on Ace Hood's “Hustle Hard” remix.

It's safe to say that some Lil Wayne fans don't feel like he's gotten the respect he deserves as of late. Back in September, it was announced that Kendrick Lamar would headline the upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. Unsurprisingly, this sparked outrage among the Louisiana rapper's fanbase, who felt as though this was an obvious snub. He even addressed the debacle on Instagram, admitting that he was hurt by the whole thing.

That might still be a sore subject for Weezy. He was recently honored in a different way, however, becoming the inaugural honoree of LIV On Sunday's Hall of Fame. He was inducted earlier this week (December 8), closing out Miami Art Week. Wayne was surrounded by countless fans and peers like Busta Rhymes, Jamie Foxx, Mack Maine, and Gudda Gudda. At one point in the evening, Lil Wayne hit the stage to perform a variety of hits. This included "We Be Steady Mobbin'," “A Milli,” “Lollipop," and more.

Lil Wayne Celebrates Latest Achievement In Miami

DJ Stevie J even performed while a custom jacket descended from the ceiling. "I'm up in the rafters! Ok ok," Wayne said at the time. "Y'all did not have to do that but I appreciate it." He helped popularize the party with his line “LIV on Sundays, King of Diamonds Monday” on Ace Hood's “Hustle Hard” remix in 2011.

The exciting news comes amid jokes about Lil Wayne's recent post about Bill Belichick taking over as the head coach for the football program at the University of North Carolina. "Man much respect 2da GOAT coach Bill Belichick! Not sure why they’re all hatin but I believe it to be envy and just a bunch of folks that don’t know how to simply say 'congratulations' or nada! A wise man once said 'u can luv me or hate me, I swear it wont make me or break me'…," he wrote on X. Of course, this sparked harsh comparisons to his own response to the apparent Super Bowl snub.