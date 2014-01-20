Gudda Gudda is an American rapper who may not be the face behind Young Money Entertainment, but certainly played his role to help grow the label into one of the most recognizable imprints today. Being one of the original members of Young Money, which was founded in 2005, Gudda Gudda has been in the game since 2004 and collaborated with many of today’s biggest artists including Weezy, Drake, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, Lil Twist, Jae Millz, Shanell, Mack Maine, Tity Boi,Busta Rhymes, and Bow Wow among many others. You may most recognize Gudda featured on Young Money’s radio smashes “Bed Rock” and “Every Girl” back in 2009. Since then, he’s released three “Guddaville” mixtapes, and most recently released the project “Red Rum” back in March of 2013. Be on the lookout for a new project from Gudda Gudda in 2014.