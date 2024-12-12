Lil Wayne's Bill Belichick Praise Sparks Barrage Of Jokes About His Feud With Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne message for Bill Belichick isn't going over well.

Lil Wayne has shown love to Bill Belichick on social media after the legendary NFL coach accepted a job to take over as the head coach for the football program at the University of North Carolina. The eight-time Super Bowl champion announced that he'd be joining UNC on Thursday morning. Later in the day, Wayne shared a message for him on X (formerly Twitter), which sparked jokes about how he handled Kendrick Lamar landing the headlining spot at Super Bowl LIX.

"Man much respect 2da GOAT coach Bill Belichick! Not sure why they’re all hatin but I believe it to be envy and just a bunch of folks that don’t know how to simply say 'congratulations' or nada! A wise man once said 'u can luv me or hate me, I swear it wont make me or break me'…," Wayne wrote. The post comes as he has complained about the NFL selecting Lamar instead of him on several occasions.

Lil Wayne Attends Green Bay Packers' Playoff Game

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Rapper Lil Wayne performs during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Lamar even references the drama on his GNX track, "wacced out murals." He raps: "Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down." One user responded to Wayne's post: "the irony in this tweet LMFAOOO." Another wrote: "talking about… after you just…. man put the cup down unc." One more argued: "I agree but you didn't tell Kendrick congratulations or say Nada! Instead your expression of disappointment shaded his success."

Lil Wayne Congratulates Bill Belichick On Joining UNC

As for Belichick, UNC will be his first head coaching job since leaving the New England Patriots. He said in a statement: "I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill. I grew up around college football with my Dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill." Check out Lil Wayne's full take on Bill Belichick's joining the University of North Carolina below.