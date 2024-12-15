Travis Hunter Cements NCAA Legacy As Historic 2024 Heisman Trophy Winner

The hottest player in college football takes the most important trophy home.

Travis Hunter, the best football player in college football, was awarded the coveted Heisman Trophy on Saturday night (Dec. 14) in New York City with Coach Prime and son and Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders in attendance. In two years with Colorado, Hunter has produced some of college football's greatest highlights ever as a two-way player at Wide Receiver on offense and Cornerback on defense. The 21-year-old (#12) was among four candidates, winning with narrow voting results. Overcome with emotion, the Colorado star thanked those who supported his journey. "I thank God, man. I never thought I'd be in this position," Hunter said during his acceptance speech.

During his emotional speech, Hunter paid tribute to his father, Travis Hunter Sr., who couldn’t attend the ceremony. "Dad, I love you," he said. "For all the struggles you went through… now look at your oldest son. I did it for you." On Saturday, Hunter became the first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Alabama's DeVonta Smith in 2020, the first defensive back and two-way player to win since Michigan's Charles Woodson in 1997, and the first Colorado player to win since running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994.

Travis Hunter Makes History As The Second-Ever He12man Trophy-Winning Receiver

Hunter received 552 first-place votes, narrowly defeating Ashton Jeanty, who garnered 309. The two-way player is one of the most sought-after football stars in the upcoming NFL Draft and promised to be one of the top five first-round picks. Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes with play in their first bowl game since Coach Prime took over at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, on December 28.