Travis Hunter To Sign With Lil Wayne's Young Money Sports Agency

Travis Hunter previously thanked Lil Wayne during his Heisman acceptance speech.

Travis Hunter reportedly intends to sign with Lil Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports agency for his on-field representation once he makes it to the NFL. According to Front Office Sports, Hunter, who is projected as a top pick in next year's draft, decided against inking a deal with WME, CAA, Klutch Sports Group, and Athletes First, among other suitors.

The report comes fresh off of Hunter's Heisman Trophy win. In his acceptance speech for the award, he gave a special shout-out to Lil Wayne. “Wayne, you don’t know how you came into my life, man. My fiancée loves you. I didn’t know none of your songs until she let me know because I don’t listen to music," he said on stage. "She told me, ‘You gotta listen to this. If you don’t listen to music, listen to Wayne.’ And from that day on, that’s all I listen to. Pregame music, those are the songs I listen to. When I get in that [Dodge Ram] TRX and I blast that music, I’m listening to Wayne.”

Travis Hunter Receives The Heisman Trophy

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

Wayne shared a shoutout to Hunter in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the speech. “Congratulations 2my brudda Travis mfkn Hunter!!! Heisman Trophy winner! Great speech King & Moms speech was just as amazing! She need 2b on tv somewhere!” he wrote. “Congrats 2 Ashton, Cam, Dillon & all of their families! Honored 2be amongst the greatness. Luv u Unk! Perfect timing! Go Buffs.”

Travis Hunter Shouts Out Lil Wayne During Heisman Speech