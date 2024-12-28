King Harris Offers Some Words Of Encouragement For Travis Hunter Amid Relationship Drama

Everyone's chiming in on this debacle.

Travis Hunter's girlfriend Leanna Lenee has been the subject of a lot of controversy around the Heisman Trophy winner, mainly due to the alleged rockiness of their bond's foundation. A lot of people think that his fiancée isn't pulling her weight in the relationship or isn't genuine about it, which has resulted in a lot of hate coming both of their way. We don't understand how this took off in such dramatic and viral fashion, but it's a pretty disheartening look as Internet users spread gossip around their status and their ground rules for a romance they have no business in. At least many others in the public eye are expressing their support, a recent example of which was King Harris' Instagram DMs to Hunter.

"I been getting hated on my whole life and never let it get to me just pushes me to succeed in everything I do!!" King Harris wrote on Instagram according to his screenshots of the exchange that he shared on the social media platform. "Don't let it break ya let it make ya." "Appreciate this fam," Travis Hunter replied. "Internet can only win if ya let em," Harris followed up. "Just build dat tough skin cuz successful people like us needs it every legend does. KEEP BALLIN GANG F**K EM."

King Harris' Advice For Travis Hunter

Furthermore, the Travis Hunter situation with his fiancée Leanna Lenee became such a firestorm that his coach Deion Sanders addressed the matter during the Colorado Buffaloes' team practice. Coach Prime made it clear that they are all behind the football star, support him through all the scrutiny and speculative obsessiveness, and will not let this deter their efforts to win their Alamo Bowl game against BYU today (Saturday, December 28).

Meanwhile, beyond helping out Travis Hunter with this drama, King Harris has some gossip of his own to address and handle. Many theorized that he isn't actually his child's father, which he obviously expressed a lot of indignation and offense about. T.I.'s son won't let that negative assumption ruin his day, and hopefully this Hunter situation clears up and combats whoever did him wrong in a similar way.