Tiny Harris Appears To Address Rumors That King Is Not His Child’s Father

Tiny is fed up.

Last month, King Harris welcomed his first child with Atlanta lash tech Big Nana. Unfortunately, internet trolls were quick to go after the young family with nasty rumors that King was not actually the child's father. King's mother Tiny is not having it, however, and recently took to Instagram to seemingly set the record straight. Last night, she shared a series of sweet family Christmas photos, clapping back at those spreading false narratives in her caption.

"@heiressdharris has been a busy girl this past wkend," Tiny began. "She shot two videos to her old & new Christmas songs. As u can see we got most of the family together to support their lil sis video! If u haven't downloaded or streaming 'What Does Christmas Mean To You' make sure u go support my baby! This song will touch your ❤️ if u got one lol!! Thx to everyone who help put this together! Ps Don’t believe all the lies u read ppl just use them for clickbait!! How in the hell would this person know anything about what we did or did not do!! Sometimes ppl gotta learn the hard way tho & I don't mi d teaching the lesson😏."

Tiny Harris Seemingly Defends Son King

King has yet to address the rumors, but it looks like there are more pressing issues on his plate at the moment. During a chat with fans shortly after his son's arrival, he revealed that he'd been getting hardly any sleep, which didn't exactly come as a surprise to those who have dealt with newborns. According to him, he didn't have the best sleep schedule before the child's birth, and it's only gotten worse.

"I'm damn sure not getting no sleep," he explained at the time. "This n***a be up every morning, and then around the morning time he likes to do that little live concert I be doing with him. And he like to walk around house, that’s what I’ve been dealing with!”