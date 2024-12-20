King Harris Addresses Rumors He’s Not His Child’s Father

King recently gave fans a first look at his son.

In November, King Harris welcomed his first child with Atlanta lash tech Big Nana. While the pair appears to be adjusting well to parenthood, not everyone has been so supportive, with some social media users even spreading rumors that King is not the newborn's father. Recently, however, he hopped online to set the record straight. In an Instagram post shared earlier today, he went off on people pushing this narrative, making it clear that it's not the case. He encouraged his followers to head over to Snapchat to see a photo of the child, calling him his "twin."

"HERES KING JR EVERYONE MY TWIN💙," he captioned his post. "ALL YALL BLOGS DAT POSTED ALL THAT FAKE BULLSH*T DONT SAY OR POST SH*T 😎👑 YALL ARE NOT A CREDIBLE SOURCE 😂😂 I SHOWED YALL HOW UNINTELLIGENT YALL IS 😂😂😂😂 I NEVER CHANGED YALL JUSR LET THE INTERNET CHANGE YALL VIEW ON ME BUT ITS OK CUZ YALL JUST EASILY TO BE MANIPULATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA IM HIM IN REAL LIFE NO LIE OR RUMORS ON DA INTERNET CAN TAKE THAT AWAY 👑🫡."

King Harris Sets The Record Straight

Of course, fans are flooding him with supportive messages amid this major life transition, and noting how much the child looks like him. He's not the first member of the Harris family to fire back amid hurtful rumors recently, however. Earlier this month, King's mother Tiny also took to Instagram with a message for haters, seemingly shutting down theories that King is not his child's father.

She shared a series of sweet holiday photos featuring some of her kids, telling followers not to believe everything they read in her caption. "Don’t believe all the lies u read ppl just use them for clickbait!!" she wrote in part. "How in the hell would this person know anything about what we did or did not do!! Sometimes ppl gotta learn the hard way tho & I don't [mind] teaching the lesson😏."