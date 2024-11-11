TI Trolls King Harris With Devious Nickname For His New Grandson

BYCole Blake
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: King Harris and T.I. backstage at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
King Harris welcomed his first child, earlier this month.

King Harris has revealed that his father, T.I., has a hilarious nickname for his new grandson. Taking to social media over the weekend, King discussed his experiences his fatherhood and what he's been calling his newborn son. “Who knows, maybe y’all see little Jack Jack sooner or later,” he said. “Pops call him ‘K2’ and ‘The World’s Greatest Gangsta.’” He also added that his mother, Tiny, calls his son "Man Man."

T.I. previously joked about trying to raise King's son to be the “greatest gangsta of all time” during an interview with Hot 107.9, back in September, saying that it'll be payback for all of the trouble King has caused him over the years. "I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me," he said at the time. "I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one.”

King Harris Poses With T.I. & Tiny

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 26: T.I., Tameka Harris and King Harris attend T.I. Birthday celebration at Trap City Cafe on September 26, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Elsewhere in the video, King discussed how he's been getting no sleep since his son's birth. He joked about how his lifestyle always prevented him from getting a good night's rest, but this is on another level. "This n***a be up every morning, and then around the morning time he likes to do that little live concert I be doing with him. And he like to walk around house, that’s what I’ve been dealing with!” he added. He concluded by promoting his Snapchat account.

King Harris Speaks On Being A Parent

King and his girlfriend, J’Nijah “Nana” Epps, welcomed their first child, earlier this month. During the interview where T.I. revealed his plans to make the child the “greatest gangsta of all time,” he also revealed he was going to be a grandfather. Check out King Harris' discussion of parenthood below.

