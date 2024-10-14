Young Dro Gets Heated When His Friend Laughs At His Addiction Struggles On "The Breakfast Club"

T.I. had to ease tensions.

Young Dro and T.I., plus a couple of their friends, recently stopped by The Breakfast Club for a compelling and almost confrontational interview. Why did things almost become heated? Well, it started when one of Dro and Tip's friends started to laugh when the former discussed his struggles with addiction. The duo and the radio show crew laughed this off at first, but by the third time it happened, Dro turned around and threatened to slap his friend if he kept going. This led T.I. to intervene and cool things down before celebrating that Dro is almost four years sober.

You can see the whole thing go down in the Instagram post below, and you might be as surprised as we were when things started to get intense. Despite Young Dro's past struggles with addiction, it's clear that he's in a much better place now and is grateful for the journey that led him to this healed state. Elsewhere, he's dropping freestyles like his treatment of GloRilla's "Yeah Glo!" and enjoying himself as both a figure in hip-hop culture and as a regular human being like the rest of us. In the comments of the post down below, you can see folks react to this tense moment.

Young Dro's Tense Moment On The Breakfast Club

As for Young Dro's co-interviewee, T.I. recently retired from performing in order to focus on his film and comedy careers. "I appreciate y’all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing,” he remarked on 96.1 The Beat. “I don’t want to do it anymore…I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore."