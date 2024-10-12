T.I. Focused On Movie & Comedy Career Amid Retirement From Touring

T.I. says he's got plenty of projects in the works.

T.I. says he's focused on his comedy career as well as directing, writing, and producing after announcing that he's retiring from touring, earlier this week. Speaking with TMZ in New York City on Friday, the legendary rapper shared his plans for the future. He also clarified that he still plans to continue his music career.

When asked whether winning a $71 million judgment in his lawsuit against MGA Entertainment factored into his decision, he responded: "My decision to do comedy happened." He also clarified that he still plans to do music but is focusing on directing, writing, and producing. He won the massive judgment after alleging that MGA’s “O.M.G.” dolls stole the likeness of his since-defunct girl group OMG Girlz. Speaking with Rolling Stone afterward, he said: “I think justice was served. I think it’s a testament to the relentless and resilience of my wife, daughter and nieces. We’re just happy we were able to come out on top and fight for creatives and our intellectual property that large corporations seem to think is just public domain and free for all to come and grab and use.”

T.I. Performs During Our Community First Action Inc. Concert

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 6: T.I. performs during Our Community. First Action Inc. Concert at The Bank Event Center on October 6, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

T.I. previously confirmed that this year’s Jingle Bell concert in Atlanta will be his last live performance during an appearance on 96.1 The Beat. "I appreciate y’all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing,” he said, earlier this week. “I don’t want to do it anymore…I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore.”