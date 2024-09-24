T.I. And Tiny Win Massive $71 Million Lawsuit From MGA Entertainment

T.I. and Tiny may be best known for their musical contributions, but they have taken more of a business approach in recent years. The couple launched the pop group the OMG Girlz in 2009. The group didn't yield any major hits, but a recent lawsuit has netted T.I. a major payday. Deadline has confirmed that the couple has won a $71 million case against MGA Entertainment. This was after the record label violated their intellectual property.

The violation reportedly came about after MGA launched a line of dolls that infringed upon the OMG Girlz likeness and style. T.I. and Tiny were awarded $17,872,359 in real damages and $53,616,759 in punitive damages. This was not an easily won case, however. The couple previously filed (and lost) two lawsuits regarding the same issue. T.I. and Tiny filed their initial suit in January 2023. The case was thrown out by the judge, however, when the jury heard barred testimony regarding "cultural appropriation" claims. The second attempt was made a few months later, and resulted in a victory for MGA Entertainment.

T.I. And Tiny Thanked The Jurors For Their Decision

T.I.'s lawyer, John Keville, issued a statement following the lawsuit victory. He thanked the jurors for "standing up to MGA’s bullying and misrepresentations." The rapper and his singer wife tried to keep a tight lip when it came to the various cases. But they did open up about their optimism leading up to their court victory. "The judge maintained impartiality, and we value the diligence the jury exhibited," Tiny told AllHipHop. "With the case now entrusted to them, we believe they will deliver a verdict that is just and in favor of the OMG Girlz."