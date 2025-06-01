MGA Entertainment isn’t done with T.I. yet. The company wants to go against the rapper and his daughter’s group in court again.

AllHipHop reports that MGA is preparing to fight the previous judgment that awarded Tip and his family millions. OMG Girlz has released new music since the judgment.

After a California jury slapped MGA with a $71 million judgment in April for allegedly jacking the OMG Girlz’s style, the company is now begging for a do-over—or a lighter hit to the pockets.

MGA just filed an appeal pushing for a fourth trial, claiming the jury got it all wrong. They say their L.O.L.

Surprise! O.M.G. dolls didn’t bite the Girlz’s look, and even if they did, that vibe wasn’t trademark-level iconic. According to them, the OMG Girlz abandoned that whole aesthetic years ago.

T.I. OMG Girlz Lawsuit

This court drama’s been running for four years with three separate trials. The first ended in a mistrial over a cultural appropriation debate.

The final bill? $17.9 million in actual damages, plus a heavy $53.6 million in punitive damages. MGA’s lawyers are calling that excessive, saying there was no intent to harm, no shady business, just creativity.

Now, MGA’s begging the court to either kill the whole verdict, run it back one more time, or trim that $71M way down. The judge hasn’t decided yet, but one thing’s clear—Tip and Tiny aren’t backing off.

They’re standing ten toes down for the OMG Girlz legacy. Whether it’s dolls or drama, they’re keeping the pressure high.

T.I. announced his retirement from rap after the judgment. He would joke about the retirement’s connection to the lawsuit win in interviews. The final album is in the works.

T.I. has been touring with his P$C group. Meanwhile, Tip has been performing stand-up across the nation. The rap star’s wife, Tiny Harris, has accompanied him on tour.