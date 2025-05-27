T.I.'s Defamation Case Officially Set To Go To Trial In June 2026

T.I. and Sabrina Peterson are officially headed to court in Los Angeles after a judge confirmed a trial date in the rapper’s defamation case. The Atlanta rapper filed a lawsuit against Peterson in December 2024, accusing her of spreading false and damaging claims online, including an allegation that he was under federal investigation for sex trafficking.

The case marks the latest chapter in a legal back-and-forth that began in 2021 when Peterson, a former friend of the Harris family, sued T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, for defamation, invasion of privacy and emotional distress. Peterson’s original lawsuit alleged that T.I. pointed a gun at her. She also claimed that the couple attempted to smear her publicly after she spoke out.

T.I. Defamation Lawsuit

In a big blow to Peterson's case, a judge threw out five of her seven claims in June 2023. Only the defamation and invasion of privacy claims remained. After she failed to pay nearly $100,000 in court-ordered legal fees to T.I. and Tiny, Peterson asked the court for a payment plan of $1,000 per month, citing financial hardship.

But by March 2025,a judge dismissed her case without prejudice due to inactivity and nonpayment. The contempt charge tied to the $100,000 in unpaid legal fees was also dropped once the case was closed. T.I. responded to the development by filing his own legal action, alleging Peterson’s Instagram posts and livestreams damaged his reputation and invaded his privacy.