T.I. Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-Friend, Sabrina Peterson, Over 3-Year-Old Allegations

T.I. wants former friend to pay, literally.

After winning a $71 lawsuit against MGA Entertainment, T.I. appears to have prepared a new lawsuit against a former friend over abuse allegations. TMZ broke the news that the King of the South filed a defamation lawsuit against Sabrina Peterson. The court documents allege Peterson accused Tip of threatening her with a gun in 2021. The documents claim the Harris family severed ties with Peterson because of her negative influence. T.I., born Clifford Harris, claims this decision triggered a campaign of harassment and false allegations from Peterson, whom he accuses of spreading defamatory statements about him and his family on social media.

T.I. contends that her posts were intentionally malicious, aimed solely at damaging his reputation and causing distress to his loved ones. But Tip isn't the only one going after Peteson -- according to the claims, others are targeting her as well. Tip's lawsuit is pursuing unspecified damages, citing the personal and professional harm caused by Peterson's accusations. Peterson filed a defamation lawsuit against the rap star in the past.

T.I. Isn't Letting Former Friend Off The Hook, Files Defamation Lawsuit

In 2021, Peterson sued T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, for defamation after they publicly denied her claims that T.I. had held a gun to her head. Peterson also implied that the couple had been involved in drugging and sexually abusing women, allegations T.I. and Tiny have consistently refuted. Their attorney at the time dismissed her accusations as part of “a sordid shakedown campaign.”