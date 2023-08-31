T.I. And Tiny Seek $165K From Woman Who Accused Rapper Of Threatening To Kill Her

Back in 2021, a former friend of T.I. and Tiny’s, Sabrina Peterson, sued the couple for defamation. She had alleged that T.I. threatened her with a gun after she got into an argument with his assistant, telling her “b*tch I’ll kill you.” She went on to accuse the couple of assaulting “over 100 women,” who she claimed were ready to come forward. Peterson additionally tried to promote the hashtag “Surviving T.I.” on social media.

After she made those claims, Peterson alleged that the duo defamed her on the internet, after Tiny made a post about her son. “Hold up …. So you want your abuser to train your son … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special. Please Get help,” the post reads. She further accused the couple of trashing her reputation with additional social media posts.

T.I. And Tiny Want Peterson To Cover Their Legal Fees

T.I. later responded to the lawsuit by arguing that the posts shared on social media were only opinions. He further claimed that her reputation wasn’t the best to begin with. They demanded that the lawsuit be dropped, which was initially denied. Earlier this month, however, the court’s decision was reversed, and a majority of the causes of action were dropped.

Now, T.I. and Tiny are seeking $164,650 from Peterson to cover their legal fees. “The Harrises’ request for $164,650.56 in attorneys’ fees and costs is reasonable and in line with fee awards regularly affirmed in this district,” their lawyer claims. “Given the complexity of the legal issues, the time necessary to adjudicate Peterson’s seven causes of action over a two-year period, and the additional costs of appeal, the amount requested should be awarded in full.” The case is ongoing, with two out of seven causes of action remaining. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on T.I. and Tiny.

