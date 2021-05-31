Sabrina Peterson
- MusicT.I. & Tiny Earn Significant Victory Amid Case With Sabrina PetersonSabrina Peterson will have to cover T.I. and Tiny's legal fees in five of her seven claims.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureT.I. And Tiny Seek $165K From Woman Who Accused Rapper Of Threatening To Kill HerSabrina Peterson sued T.I. and Tiny in 2021.By Caroline Fisher
- GramTiny Defends T.I. Over Calling Comedian A "B*tch," Addresses Sabrina PetersonPeterson stated that she was "triggered" by watching T.I.'s viral interaction with the comedian and Tiny jumped in with a reaction.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSabrina Peterson On T.I.'s Confrontation With Comedian: "I Was More Than Triggered"Sabrina Peterson reacted to T.I.'s tirade at a comedian who brought up his sexual assault allegations.By Cole Blake
- GossipT.I. & Tiny Will Not Be Charged In L.A. For Alleged 2005 Sexual Assault: ReportThe accuser alleged that she met the couple at a Los Angeles nightclub.By Erika Marie
- GossipT.I. & Tiny's Request To Dismiss Sabrina Peterson's Lawsuit Was Denied: ReportPeterson's attorney reportedly issued a statement regarding the update in her defamation lawsuit against the couple.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Addresses Allegations, Being Seen As A "Creep," And His Final AlbumDuring an extensive interview with the Big Facts Podcast, T.I. opened up about the allegations, being labeled a "creep," and his final album.By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureShekinah Jo Wants Sabrina Peterson's Lawsuit Against T.I. & Tiny Tossed: ReportPeterson reportedly sued T.I., Tiny, and Shekinah for defamation, citing that her reputation was allegedly tarnished due to their comments.By Erika Marie
- GramSabrina Peterson Responds To T.I. Co-Signing DaBaby's Rolling Loud Miami RantThe public has called out DaBaby for making homophobic remarks during his performance.By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Has Thoughts On T.I & Tiny's AccusersBoosie Badazz makes it clear that he stands with T.I amidst the allegations of sexual assault, drugging, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I. Fires Back At Sabrina Peterson In Defamation LawsuitT.I. asks a judge to throw out his defamation case against Sabrina Peterson, claiming nobody can damage her reputation any further than she already has.By Kevin Goddard
- GramSabrina Peterson Accuses T.I. Of Hiring Grand Hustle Artist To Kill Her For $25KShe alleges that the person told her that T.I. hired them to push her off of a building.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSabrina Peterson Discusses Why She Decided To Expose T.I. In Intimate InterviewShe first accused the rapper of holding a gun to her head before becoming the catalyst to the sexual assault scandal involving him and his wife.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSabrina Peterson Responds To T.I. Mocking HerSabrina Peterson responds to T.I. after he mocked her and his other alleged victims in his latest music video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSabrina Peterson Responds To T.I Laughing Off Apology RequestAfter T.I. laughs off her apology request, Sabrina Peterson accuses the rapper of narcissism and shares a warning. By Mitch Findlay