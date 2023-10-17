T.I. & Tiny Earn Significant Victory Amid Case With Sabrina Peterson

T.I. and Tiny scored a big win in their case against Sabrina Peterson in court on Tuesday. Their former friend, who has accused them of assault, will have to pay out over $90,000 to cover legal bills that the couple accrued while getting 5 of her 7 claims dismissed. Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillion reported on the ruling on Twitter afterward.

“In a loss for Sabrina Peterson, judge ruled Tuesday she must pay T.I. and Tiny a whopping $96,703 to cover their legal bills in getting 5 of the 7 claims in Peterson’s original lawsuit dismissed T.I. and Tiny wanted $116,902," Dillion wrote. She added that Peterson felt she shouldn't have to pay anything.

T.I. & Tiny Attend Rip Michaels' April Fools Comedy Jam

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: T.I. and Tiny attend Rip Micheals' April. Fools Comedy Jam at Barclays Center on April 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Peterson first came forward with her accusations against the couple in 2021, claiming that T.I. held a gun to her head and said, “Bitch, I’ll kill you” during a heated argument. She also cited numerous other women while accusing them of sexual and physical abuse. T.I. and Tiny vehemently denied the allegations, to which Peterson ended up filing a defamation lawsuit. T.I. and Tiny addressed Peterson’s defamation lawsuit on Monday, arguing that they meant “no malice” when they branded their assault accuser a liar.

At the time of the allegations, T.I. and Tiny released a joint statement explaining the situation. “Whatever we ever have done has been done with consensual adults who into what we into and like what we like,” T.I. said at the time. “We want something, we know exactly where to go to get it, we ain’t never forced nobody, we ain’t never drugged nobody against their will. We ain’t never held nobody against their will, we never made nobody do anything, we never trafficked anything. Well, sexually traffic, anything. I ain’t ever raped nobody.”

