Chika Says She Almost Died From T.I. and Tiny’s Granddaughter Drama

In a recent interview, Chika took the opportunity to expand on the details of a recent drama. The incident involved T.I. and Tiny’s granddaughter on a Delta flight together. “I feel like people used that moment as a reason to dog pile. It was completely blown out of proportion. I have a lot of thoughts on that actually,” the rapper said. “I think that any other person on this fucking planet being frustrated and venting like that would never be taken as “harshly” as everyone else took it.” According to HipHopDx, the incident started when she tweeted out about babies that were sat near her on an airplane. She claimed that the children were misbehaving and went off the handle with an entire series of tweets.

In her new interview, Chika claims that fans were purposefully misinterpreting her sentiments in order to be upset. “There’s a lot of moving parts there that people wanted to ignore in order to have a different conversation, so I allowed them to. If I were to have read into it any further, it would’ve killed me, and it almost did. So ultimately, just let that conversation happen and let people think what they want to think because who I am is going to shine through all of that shit anyway.” People weren’t shy in their criticism of the rapper following her original tweets. In particular when she said “I hope you get a paper cut between each finger tomorrow, you senseless wench,” about the mother of the children.

Chika Opens Up On Airplane Drama

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 09: Rapper Chika performs at 2019 A3C Festival & Conference / Fader Fort Women in Hip Hip at Center Stage on October 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Just last night Chika released her new album SAMPSON: THE ALBUM. She had been teasing it with a series of singles earlier this year. It’s her second studio project and sports features from Freddie Gibbs, Stevie Wonder, and Snoop Dogg.

What do you think of Chika’s explanation for her airplane drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chika Says She’s “Feeling Loved And Understood” In Latest Health Update

[Via]