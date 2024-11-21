TI Berates Bouncer After Being Denied Entry To Texas Restaurant: Watch

Fans think TI crossed the line.

TI recently attempted to visit a restaurant in Austin, TX. Unfortunately, however, he was denied entry because he didn't have an ID on him. The rapper was incredibly annoyed by this and proceeded to take it out on the bouncer who turned him away. In a clip, he's seen making fun of the man's clothes, shoes, and more. "There's a sucker right here at the front talkin' 'bout I need some ID to get in somewhere," he said before ripping the man's outfit to shreds.

Throughout the uncomfortable interaction, the bouncer remained fairly silent. He also didn't budge on his decision to deny the Atlanta artist entry. For the most part, social media users are taking his side, and arguing that the way TI handled the situation was immature. Moreover, they're praising the bouncer for staying calm, and not letting the hateful remarks get to him.

TI Goes Off After Forgetting His ID

"He was doing his job. Your job as an ADULT Is to have your ID on you always [shrug emoji]," one Instagram user writes in The Shade Room's comments section. "Famous or not, the man still gotta do his job," another notes. At the time of writing, TI has yet to address the backlash he's receiving over the debacle. This isn't the first time he's been called out as of late, however.

Earlier this month, Young Thug's father Jeffery Williams Sr. called out artists from Atlanta who failed to voice their support for his son while he was behind bars. Social media users suspected he was referring to TI in particular, who had just shared a video of him FaceTiming Young Thug following his prison release. "All this, for your personal gain. It's just for your personal gain. Your personal hype. Trying to make yourself relevant... Where have y'all been?" Williams Sr. wondered.