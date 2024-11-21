TI Berates Bouncer After Being Denied Entry To Texas Restaurant: Watch

BYCaroline Fisher1029 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artist T.I. during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Jarrad Henderson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fans think TI crossed the line.

TI recently attempted to visit a restaurant in Austin, TX. Unfortunately, however, he was denied entry because he didn't have an ID on him. The rapper was incredibly annoyed by this and proceeded to take it out on the bouncer who turned him away. In a clip, he's seen making fun of the man's clothes, shoes, and more. "There's a sucker right here at the front talkin' 'bout I need some ID to get in somewhere," he said before ripping the man's outfit to shreds.

Throughout the uncomfortable interaction, the bouncer remained fairly silent. He also didn't budge on his decision to deny the Atlanta artist entry. For the most part, social media users are taking his side, and arguing that the way TI handled the situation was immature. Moreover, they're praising the bouncer for staying calm, and not letting the hateful remarks get to him.

Read More: Young Thug’s Dad Slams Atlanta Artists Who Didn’t Support His Son, Fans Point At TI

TI Goes Off After Forgetting His ID

"He was doing his job. Your job as an ADULT Is to have your ID on you always [shrug emoji]," one Instagram user writes in The Shade Room's comments section. "Famous or not, the man still gotta do his job," another notes. At the time of writing, TI has yet to address the backlash he's receiving over the debacle. This isn't the first time he's been called out as of late, however.

Earlier this month, Young Thug's father Jeffery Williams Sr. called out artists from Atlanta who failed to voice their support for his son while he was behind bars. Social media users suspected he was referring to TI in particular, who had just shared a video of him FaceTiming Young Thug following his prison release. "All this, for your personal gain. It's just for your personal gain. Your personal hype. Trying to make yourself relevant... Where have y'all been?" Williams Sr. wondered.

Read More: TI Trolls King Harris With Devious Nickname For His New Grandson

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...