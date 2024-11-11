Young Thug’s Dad Slams Atlanta Artists Who Didn’t Support His Son, Fans Point At TI

Young Thug's dad has sparked theories about which rapper he was referring to.

Young Thug's father, Jeffery Williams Sr., has called out other Atlanta rappers who didn't voice their support for his son during his recent stretch in jail. Speaking on the Nothing But the Truth Podcast, last week, Williams Sr. complained about one artist in particular who refused to perform at an event in support of YSL.

"We got all these rappers and everybody trying to find Young Thug," Williams Sr. said, as caught by XXL. "They wanna talk to Young Thug, they wanna this, that and the other. Where your a*s been for 29 months? Why y'all a*s ain't been out there protesting for his constitutional rights being violated? Y'all are the ones considered to be the influencers. Ain't influencing sh*t."

Young Thug Performs During The Grammy Awards

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug performs “Havana” during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

"Now, you want to talk to him," he added. "You want to goddamn put out these monkey-a*s videos. All this, for your personal gain. It's just for your personal gain. Your personal hype. Trying to make yourself relevant...Where have y'all been? Where have y'all Atlanta artists been up until now?" Williams' next comments have been sparking theories that he may have been particularly upset with T.I., although he didn't name anyone specifically. "I asked him to do an event on behalf of YSL. And I was told, 'Let me get with my people and see if I can do that,'" he said. "But yet and still, I see you right there beside Young Thug. That's when he needed the help. So, you know, we gotta stop with the fake."

Jeffery Williams Sr. Speaks Out