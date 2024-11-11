Young Thug’s Dad Slams Atlanta Artists Who Didn’t Support His Son, Fans Point At TI

BYCole Blake31 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE - Night 3
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Young Thug performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)
Young Thug's dad has sparked theories about which rapper he was referring to.

Young Thug's father, Jeffery Williams Sr., has called out other Atlanta rappers who didn't voice their support for his son during his recent stretch in jail. Speaking on the Nothing But the Truth Podcast, last week, Williams Sr. complained about one artist in particular who refused to perform at an event in support of YSL.

"We got all these rappers and everybody trying to find Young Thug," Williams Sr. said, as caught by XXL. "They wanna talk to Young Thug, they wanna this, that and the other. Where your a*s been for 29 months? Why y'all a*s ain't been out there protesting for his constitutional rights being violated? Y'all are the ones considered to be the influencers. Ain't influencing sh*t."

Read More: Young Thug's Father Blasts Fake Love From Other Rappers After Son's Release From Prison

Young Thug Performs During The Grammy Awards

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug performs “Havana” during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

"Now, you want to talk to him," he added. "You want to goddamn put out these monkey-a*s videos. All this, for your personal gain. It's just for your personal gain. Your personal hype. Trying to make yourself relevant...Where have y'all been? Where have y'all Atlanta artists been up until now?" Williams' next comments have been sparking theories that he may have been particularly upset with T.I., although he didn't name anyone specifically. "I asked him to do an event on behalf of YSL. And I was told, 'Let me get with my people and see if I can do that,'" he said. "But yet and still, I see you right there beside Young Thug. That's when he needed the help. So, you know, we gotta stop with the fake."

Jeffery Williams Sr. Speaks Out

Shortly after his release from jail, Thug linked up with T.I., who shared a video on social media of the two of them together. “I’m back,” Thug declared in the video. “I’m back, Jack. No cap in my rap. The right way!” Check out his father's full comments on the situation below.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Accuses Young Thug Of Telling Various Rappers Gunna Is A "Snitch"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...