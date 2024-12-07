Wack 100 Alleges T.I. Offered His Wife, Tiny Harris, To Ray J In Wife-Swap Opportunity

Wack 100 & Ray J have an interesting conversation about T.I. on Clubhouse.

Ray J was confronted by Wack 100 about a claim involving T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris. The exchange occurred in a heated Clubhouse conversation. Wack suggested that T.I. once proposed an intimate wife-swapping situation. Wack 100 set the stage by referencing past allegations against T.I. and Tiny. "We know T.I. and Tiny have been linked to a certain lifestyle," he alluded. He turned to his client, Ray J, and asked, "Do you remember our conversation?" He said, ‘I want you to hit my wife.’ You remember, bro? ‘Let’s party—you hit my girl, and I’ll hit yours.’”

Ray J swiftly shut down the accusation, firmly denying any such interaction and chastising Wack for bringing it up. “My mom managed Tiny,” he retorted. “Wack, this crosses the line. You need to show more respect—to women, to T.I., and to Tiny.” As the claims reignited whispers about T.I. and Tiny’s private lives, the couple has yet to respond publicly. The rumors are not without context.

Wack 100 & Ray J Talk About T.I. Allegedly Inquiring About “Wives Swap” With Singer

T.I. and Tiny's relationship has endured rollercoasters within the public eye, which they discussed in their popular reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Business. In the series, the couple dealt with an alleged affair between Tiny and iconic boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. In 2014, Mayweather and T.I. had a Las Vegas brawl about the alleged affair. Tip and Floyd squash the beef.