Ray J Threatens To Expose His Enemies In Concerning Video

Fans are worried about Ray J.

Recently, Ray J took to social media with a cryptic message, leaving his supporters concerned. In a clip, he threatened to go live on Instagram and expose everyone who has wronged him in the past. He appeared fed up, though it remains unclear exactly why. “These n****s wanna play with me?” he said. “Yo, you f*cked with the wrong person. I’m going live in 30 minutes and I’m naming all the names that f*cked me over out here.”

He continued, claiming that he's currently working out of the country and that those around him will “pay the f*cking price.” The cryptic video has since been deleted, but fans are worried regardless. While some speculate that he could be struggling with his mental health, others think he could allegedly be using substances. Many are also calling on his sister Brandy to get to the bottom of this. At the time of writing, she's yet to respond.

"Brandy please get your brother! We are tired girl," one Instagram user writes in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section. "Something really going on with him," someone else says. This is not the first time Ray J has sparked concern among fans, however. Last month, he claimed that he had survived an attempt on his life, insisting that he was unwilling to apologize.

"N****s just tried to shoot me and tried to kill me and you want me to apologize n***a? F*ck you," he claimed at the time. The identity of the alleged gunman has not been revealed. Earlier this week, Ray J also hopped online to tell his followers that someone smashed his car window, hinting that he knew who it was. “That’s what it’s come to,” he said while showing off the damage. “For what I’m tryna do? And you know I know. Like, I know. Okay… Alright.”