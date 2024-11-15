Ray J Claims He’s Having A “Meltdown” In Concerning Post

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ray J arrives to the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Ray J, he's planning to air out all of his mistakes on X.

Recently, Ray J took to X with a concerning message to his fans. In it, he claims that he's having a "meltdown," and that he plans to air out his own mistakes on the platform. According to him, he's hoping this will benefit him in the long run. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what prompted Ray J's post, or what he plans to reveal.

"IM ABOUT TO POST ALL MY STUFF ON X!- - SINCE IM HAVING A MELTDOWN IM ABOUT TO AIR OUT ALL MY MISTAKES I MADE AND BEEN MAKING LATELY - BY TAKING EXTREME ACCOUNTABILITY AND SHOWING THE WORST OF ME HOPEFULLY WILL LEAD ME TO LONG-TERM PEACE, STANDBY," his post reads. For obvious reasons, his supporters are worried, and hoping he has loved ones around to lean on amid all of this.

Ray J Shares Plans To Take "Extreme Accountability"

It's not the first time Ray J has been open about his struggles with mental health, however. During a recent appearance on The Jamal Bryant Podcast, he also shared that he's experienced suicidal thoughts in the past. Ray J previously stated that he did not want the interview released, however. “Yo, I got nothing but love for Pastor Bryant. Shoutout to Jamal Bryant… but if y’all play that interview, somebody getting snatched off the pulpit,” he explained. “Don’t play the interview, it’s not cleared, it’s out of bounds. Me and Pastor Bryant need to talk because the way I was treated was dirty and illegal.”

Bryant later responded, expressing shock over the remarks. Ray J ultimately apologized to Bryant, admitting that it was disrespectful to speak to him that way. The Tronix Network CEO's latest post also arrived shortly after the release of TMZ's new documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs. In it, he alleges that Diddy's celebrity peers have contacted him asking him to remain silent.

