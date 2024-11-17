Ray J Admits He Thinks About Nicki Minaj “Every Day” Since She Called Him Out For Diddy Jokes

Ray J recently compared his conversation with Nicki Minaj to a "dominatrix skit."

Recently, Ray J appeared on The Jamal Bryant Podcast: Let’s Be Clear. During his interview with the Atlanta pastor, he opened up about mental health, his sex tape with Kim Kardashian, and more. He even reflected on a conversation he had with Nicki Minaj on Instagram Live last month, in which she called him out after he nearly got into a fight with Diddy's sons at a Halloween party in Los Angeles.

Reportedly, the Combs brothers were upset about some jokes Ray J had made about their father, prompting the confrontation. "Do you think that's funny?" Nicki asked Ray J at the time. "You seem like you're joking about it when there are several people traumatized." He then admitted that he didn't mean to make light of the alleged victims' experiences, even apologizing to the rapper. According to Ray J, some of what Nicki said stuck with him, despite her marriage to Kenneth Petty.

Ray J Recalls His Conversation With Nicki Minaj

"I'm not even gonna lie, I think about her every day. I think about Nicki every day. In ways that nobody would wanna be, right? Cuz again, she's a married woman, and I've made it a point that every time I addressed her on the interview, it was Mrs. Petty. She's never on no junkie stuff like that but some of the things that she be saying to me just left me stuck, you know? And I haven't been the same since," he admitted.

"When Nicki and I talked, it felt like character to character—I felt like I was in some kind of, like, dominatrix skit," he also added. "Is dominatrix a sin? I’m not gonna even lie. I think about it every day.” Ray J's confession has earned mixed reactions from social media users. Some can't blame him for being enamored by Nicki. Others think that he should have kept this one to himself.

