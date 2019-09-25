jamal bryant
- Pop CulturePastor Jamal Bryant Apologizes For Disparaging Kevin Samuels From The PulpitThe celebrity pastor and ex-husband to "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant is back after criticizing Samuels posthumously.ByErika Marie14.5K Views
- GramOmarion Thinks It's "Disgusting" That Pastor Jamal Bryant Condemned Kevin SamuelsThe singer says it's "wack asf" that the famed pastor mentioned that Samuels needs a GoFundMe for his funeral during a sermon.ByErika Marie37.5K Views
- MusicKanye West Set To Speak At Joel Osteen's Church This Weekend: ReportIf the report is true, it won't be a Sunday Service, but a discussion about the rapper's newfound faith.ByErika Marie3.9K Views
- MusicKanye West's Politics Called Out By Pastor Who Held Sunday Service At His ChurchPastor Jamal Bryant wasn't finished criticizing the rapper's political views.ByErika Marie8.3K Views
- Pop CultureKanye West's Donation To Atlanta Church Rejected Over Rapper's Support Of TrumpThey gave him a platform for Sunday Service, but they decided they didn't want his money.ByErika Marie90.0K Views
- Pop CultureT.I. Felt "Exploited" By Church During Kanye's Sunday Service, Pastor RespondsHe felt like they were coming for his wallet.ByErika Marie118.9K Views