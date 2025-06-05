Pastor Jamal Bryant called out Cardi B in a lengthy post on Instagram, earlier this week, complaining about her decision to shop at Target despite there being a viral boycott. Many shoppers have been avoiding the store in protest of its decision to drop its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, according to AllHipHop.

Sharing a picture of Cardi shopping at Target with her family, Bryant wrote: "Dear @iamcardib, Grace and Peace to you! I come to you with a chest full of love. Over the past couple of months there has been a national boycott against @target because they have betrayed our community by dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion. African Americans have spent 12 million dollars a day and yet they don’t see us a viable partner."

From there, he explained: "We’ve asked them to invest in black banks, black colleges and black communities and under pressure from the administration they haven’t felt compelled to even respond. Our unified movement of churches and grassroots organizations has led to a drop in their stock, a reduction of foot traffic , a reduction of their valuation and a slashing of the CEO’s salary. Last we collectively have cancelled target because we don’t think patronizing them is best for our community."

"When I saw you post a picture of you and your beautiful family in the store I felt certain that with your demanding schedule you were probably unaware. Having 163 million following you is a great deal of influence and many follow your lead. I hope you will visit targetfast.org and walk alongside us," he continued. Bryant concluded by referencing Martin Luther King: "'a person who doesn’t stand for something will fall for anything.'”

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship

Cardi B has yet to respond to Jamal Bryant's complaints, but she's been making several headlines, this week, for her relationship with Stefon Diggs. The two went public with their relationship on Instagram over the weekend, which sparked drama with Cardi's ex, Offset.