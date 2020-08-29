boycott
- SportsSpanish Players Announce Boycott After Soccer President Refuses To ResignNearly 100 players will refuse international call-ups.By Ben Mock
- TVDave Chappelle's Rep Denies "SNL" Writers Are Boycotting: ReportThe comedian will host the show this weekend, making it his third time to do so.By Erika Marie
- GramDiddy Vows To "Never Wear Adidas Again" In Support Of Kanye WestThe Bad Boy icon says that if Adidas doesn't "make [Ye] right" he's going to call for a boycott.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJohn Leguizamo Calls For Boycott After James Franco Was Cast As Fidel CastroThere has been backlash after Franco's role was announced and Leguizamo says "no more appropriation."By Erika Marie
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Addresses Capital Steez's Family & Their STEEZ DAY 2018 Boycott On New SongOn "Survivors Guilt," Joey Bada$$ pays homage to Capital Steez and acknowledges his late collaborator's family's decision to boycott Steez Day in 2018.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicA$AP Rocky Jokes About Being Confronted By Jay-Z Over Cristal, Ace Of Spades BarsEarly in his career, Rocky dropped a line about the champagne brands, but he now says he didn't know at the time that Hov owned Ace.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNene Leakes Claims She's Been "Blacklisted" & Is Being Followed, HarassedAfter parting ways with Bravo and "Real Housewives," Leakes called for a boycott of the network.By Erika Marie
- SportsNike Stands By Sha'Carri Richardson As Critics Call For BoycottThe brand is facing a bit of backlash after supporting the Olympian through her recent controversy.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRun The Jewels & Noname Among 600+ Musicians Calling For Israel BoycottOver 600 artists in the music industry have decided to boycott Israel in support of Palestine.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicThe Weeknd Says He'll Continue To Boycott The GrammysThe Weeknd calls the Grammys elimination of secret committees a "positive move for the future of this plagued award." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureGrammy Chief Addresses The Weeknd’s Boycott Following Ban On Secret CommitteesThe head of the Recording Academy addressed The Weeknd's boycott and the role it played in eliminating secret committees. By Madusa S.
- AnticsTrump Apparently Isn't Following His Own Call To Boycott Coca-ColaTrump was spotted with a bottle of Diet Coke shortly after trying to cancel Coca-Cola. By Aron A.
- MusicAnita Baker Asks Fans To Stop Streaming Her Music In Fight With Label Over MastersThe R&B legend is looking to regain control of her music.By Alycia Williams
- MusicThe Grammys' Respond To The Weeknd's BoycottFollowing The Weeknd's vow to boycott The Grammys moving forward, the Recording Academy interim CEO has issued a statement on the matter. By Mitch Findlay
- TVMike Tyson Calls For Hulu Boycott Following Unauthorized DocuseriesFormer heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson informs his followers to boycott Hulu following the streaming service's decision to move forward with the unauthorized "Iron Mike" documentary series.By Joshua Robinson
- TVNeNe Leakes Calls For Bravo Boycott, Accuses Network Of Demoting HerIt seems that the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star's relationship with the network has been contentious for some time.By Erika Marie
- GramT.I. Supports Dave Chappelle: "DO Not Watch The Chappelle Show"He knows how to launch a boycott and T.I. has his friend's back.By Erika Marie
- SportsLeBron James Officially Revokes White House BoycottLeBron James is excited to celebrate the Lakers championship with Joe Biden.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Says Protesting Is "Bigger Than Basketball"Giannis Antentokounmpo says protests over police brutality are "bigger than basketball."By Cole Blake