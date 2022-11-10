Controversy continues to follow Dave Chappelle. The famed comedian is unapologetic as it pertains to his jokes, but they often center him in online debates. This weekend, Chappelle will host Saturday Night Live and the announcement has caused a bit of backlash. He will be appearing with musical guest Black Star, and while this is exciting for fans, SNL‘s writers apparently aren’t as happy.

According to Page Six, a handful of SNL writers plan to boycott Chappelle’s gig. Last year, the comedian’s Netflix special caused chaos due to his remarks about the LGBTQIA+ and trans communities. The streaming platform’s staffers even hosted a mass walkout, but the special remained a hit.

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix)

Later, the actor would double down on his jokes. There was a divide in pop culture as supporters and detractors faced off online. However, that did not stop Chappelle from continuing to sell out arenas from coast to coast.

“They’re not going to do the show,” a source told Page Six about SNL. “But none of the actors are boycotting.” However, the outlet stated they spoke with Chappelle’s rep and they claimed there was already a writer’s meeting this week. The rep said there was no indication that any writers intended to boycott.

At today’s Netflix walkout, where “trans lives matter” chants are going up against Chappelle supporters shouting “I like jokes” pic.twitter.com/eX1qHgdj7R — Kirsten Chuba (@KirstenChuba) October 20, 2021

“The room was full of writers,” said the rep. “They all pitched ideas and they seemed very excited about it…. Dave is looking to have some fun.”

Online debates and boycotts weren’t the only hits Chappelle took from the public. His former high school planned a ceremony to name a theatre after the star, but that, too, was met with controversy. Several of Chappelle’s comedy peers also spoke out against him and later, he was attacked on stage.

On Instagram, SNL shared a photo of what looked to be the comedian at a table read. Are you excited to see him return to SNL for the third time?

