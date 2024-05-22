Australian Politician Calls For Diddy Boycott Following Cassie Video: "Everyone Has A Role To Play"

Sussan Ley, the deputy leader of the Liberal Party of Australia, has called for a boycott of Diddy's music in the country from its radio stations and other media outlets. Ley made the call in a statement following the new video showing the Bad Boy mogul assaulting Cassie in 2016.

“Australians have an opportunity to take action on this issue. We can call out this unacceptable violence,” she said. “I am asking Australian businesses to reconsider any activities they may be taking that may be financially benefiting Mr Combs. This should see Australian media companies, including radio stations, take any of his music off their channels today. Everyone has a role to play in calling out domestic violence. Australia should send a clear message on this matter.”

Diddy released a video apologizing for the incident on Sunday. In the clip, he claimed that he is going to therapy in an attempt to better himself. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said. "I was f*cked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Sussan Ley Wants Australians To Take Action

Despite the video, Diddy won't be facing criminal charges for the incident, as the statute of limitations has passed. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

