Cardi B Savagely Dismisses Nicki Minaj's Calls To Boycott Her

Cardi B did not directly mention Nicki Minaj in her most recent Twitter Spaces session, but it's hard not to make the connection. In it, the Bronx femcee spoke on folks calling on brands to cut ties with her or refrain from endorsements, something her Trinidadian rival called for during their recent social media back-and-forth.

"We will boycott every company attached to her," the Queen of the Barbz expressed. "Just like we did with BET. every company that enabled her disgusting remarks about children & other marginalized groups FOR YEARS. You have 3 days to cut ties. That is it. That is all. Enjoy your day. We have the receipts. Is Walmart & DoorDash ok with Barney b saying she’d get a transgender to r*pe her man? Drugged men? Dissing children for years? Wishing death?"

Now, during this Twitter Spaces session from Wednesday (October 15) caught by BardiFierce on YouTube, Cardi B indirectly brushed off Nicki Minaj's attacks. "A lot of y’all been tagging all the companies that I get endorsements from, trying to take the endorsements from me and do funny s**t," she stated. "Guess what? It’s not going to happen. Actually, I have a couple of meeting after I give birth because there's more companies that want to endorse and want to be part of my tour. So it doesn’t matter if you tag them in the tweets that I posted. Y'all not stopping no bags over here. [...] Y'all been trying to cancel me and take food out my mouth since 2019. You have to understand: I'm very, very, very blessed. I do a lot, a lot of things for other people that God compensates me for. Only God compensates me. [...] I'm not an angel."

Nicki Minaj Cardi B Beef