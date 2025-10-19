Cardi B Savagely Dismisses Nicki Minaj's Calls To Boycott Her

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1079 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Dismisses Nicki Minaj Efforts Boycott Hip Hop News
Dec 10, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, United States; Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park. © Joseph Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B beef's recent flare-up is dying down, the latter wants to affirm that her deals are only going up.

Cardi B did not directly mention Nicki Minaj in her most recent Twitter Spaces session, but it's hard not to make the connection. In it, the Bronx femcee spoke on folks calling on brands to cut ties with her or refrain from endorsements, something her Trinidadian rival called for during their recent social media back-and-forth.

"We will boycott every company attached to her," the Queen of the Barbz expressed. "Just like we did with BET. every company that enabled her disgusting remarks about children & other marginalized groups FOR YEARS. You have 3 days to cut ties. That is it. That is all. Enjoy your day. We have the receipts. Is Walmart & DoorDash ok with Barney b saying she’d get a transgender to r*pe her man? Drugged men? Dissing children for years? Wishing death?"

Now, during this Twitter Spaces session from Wednesday (October 15) caught by BardiFierce on YouTube, Cardi B indirectly brushed off Nicki Minaj's attacks. "A lot of y’all been tagging all the companies that I get endorsements from, trying to take the endorsements from me and do funny s**t," she stated. "Guess what? It’s not going to happen. Actually, I have a couple of meeting after I give birth because there's more companies that want to endorse and want to be part of my tour. So it doesn’t matter if you tag them in the tweets that I posted. Y'all not stopping no bags over here. [...] Y'all been trying to cancel me and take food out my mouth since 2019. You have to understand: I'm very, very, very blessed. I do a lot, a lot of things for other people that God compensates me for. Only God compensates me. [...] I'm not an angel."

Read More: Cardi B Vs. BIA Rap Beef: Breaking Down Their Bars & Diss Tracks

Nicki Minaj Cardi B Beef

Cardi also called this debacle "fake Stan Twitter s**t." We will see if she and Nicki Minaj clash directly again soon or if they will just continue to let their careers and receptions do the talking. However, considering how ugly things got this year, we wouldn't be surprised if a more head-on collision is still in the cards. Whether that would be through diss tracks or some other form of statement is up in the air...

Read More: Notorious Beefs Between Women In Rap: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Remy Ma & More

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Music Nicki Minaj Calls For A Boycott Of All Brands In Business With Cardi B 3.7K
50 Cent Warning Cardi B Nicki Minaj Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Issues Cryptic Warning Amid Cardi B & Nicki Minaj’s Explosive Beef 10.4K
cardi-b-apologizes-to-latto-hip-hop-news Music Cardi B Publicly Apologizes To Latto Following Shocking Leaked Call Audio 4.4K
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York Music Nicki Minaj Issues Rare Apology To Cardi B's Daughter Kulture 21.5K
Comments 0