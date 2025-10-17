Brian McKnight Jr Reacts To His Dad Celebrating Alleged $8 Million Legal Win Against His Mom

BY Zachary Horvath 448 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
An Evening Of R&amp;B With Brian McKnight
MABLETON, GEORGIA - JUNE 10: Singer Brian McKnight performs onstage during An Evening of R&amp;B at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on June 10, 2023 in Mableton, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Family issues have been plaguing the McKnight clan for a while, and it seems Brian McKnight Jr is fed up with his dad.

Brian McKnight Jr is at a total loss for words after witnessing his dad taking a victory lap for beating his mom, Julie, in a defamation lawsuit. The now 34 (or 35?) year old posted a reaction to his Instagram Story per The Shade Room earlier today.

"I’ve tried, man. I’ve tried really, really hard. To not touch on sh*t. To let it go... be the bigger person... be mature… But the sh*t goin’ on with my dad right now… if y’all aren’t seeing what’s happening. If y’all aren’t seeing the fact that this is a very hurt, and a very emotionally unavailable and not-intelligent person that has still not being able to handle the death of his own mother… to decide to make certain posts on my late brother’s birthday?"

Here, Jr is referring to his younger brother Niko McKnight, who tragically passed in May of this year after a cancer battle. He would have been 32 on October 16.

Brian McKnight Jr continued, "Say what you want, dog. But the gloves are off for me." In addition, though, he understands that his parents have been through some rough patches.

However, he still believes his pops' celebration was way out of line.

Read More: Young Thug "UY Scuti" Album Review

Brian McKnight Wife Lawsuit

"My issue is, though… man, you don’t want me to start talking about the things I had to deal with in my childhood. The things that I will take to my grave. The things that my brother took to his grave! That we could put out there. The things that we could say… because our dad wasn’t emotionally intelligent enough nor mature enough to actually be a father. You don’t want that"

In the end, McKnight Jr labeled his dad and the post "petty" and "ridiculous." He concluded, "Who are you trying to hurt if it’s not me, and my mother, and my family?"

As for the lawsuit, it was of the defamation kind. According to the R&B singer, he took home the near $9 million judgment. His rant was completely unhinged with him saying in part, "We’ve been quiet, listening to liars continue to lie and keeping to ourselves, living and loving our life. As we said, leaving everything in God’s hands and letting our lawyer do the talking. But according to the courts, trying to ruin my name and trying to bring harm to my family in a book filled with lies equals $8.8 million dollars. And this is just the beginning."

This all speaks to a larger issue that's been plaguing the McKnight family for some time now as Brian Sr. continues to alienate himself from his kids and their mom, Julie.

Read More: The 10 Greatest Air Jordan 3 Colorways of All Time

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Brian McKnight Video Boasting $9 Million Lawsuit Victory Music News Music Brian McKnight Drops Unhinged Monologue After Winning $9 Million Lawsuit 3.6K
News Pen To Paper 430
News Authentic 612
Syndication: Guam Music Brian McKnight Jr. Shares Cryptic Message About A "Narcissist" Family After Niko McKnight's Passing 2.6K
Comments 0