Brian McKnight Jr Reacts To His Dad Celebrating Alleged $8 Million Legal Win Against His Mom

Brian McKnight Jr is at a total loss for words after witnessing his dad taking a victory lap for beating his mom, Julie, in a defamation lawsuit. The now 34 (or 35?) year old posted a reaction to his Instagram Story per The Shade Room earlier today.

"I’ve tried, man. I’ve tried really, really hard. To not touch on sh*t. To let it go... be the bigger person... be mature… But the sh*t goin’ on with my dad right now… if y’all aren’t seeing what’s happening. If y’all aren’t seeing the fact that this is a very hurt, and a very emotionally unavailable and not-intelligent person that has still not being able to handle the death of his own mother… to decide to make certain posts on my late brother’s birthday?"

Here, Jr is referring to his younger brother Niko McKnight, who tragically passed in May of this year after a cancer battle. He would have been 32 on October 16.

Brian McKnight Jr continued, "Say what you want, dog. But the gloves are off for me." In addition, though, he understands that his parents have been through some rough patches.

However, he still believes his pops' celebration was way out of line.

Brian McKnight Wife Lawsuit

"My issue is, though… man, you don’t want me to start talking about the things I had to deal with in my childhood. The things that I will take to my grave. The things that my brother took to his grave! That we could put out there. The things that we could say… because our dad wasn’t emotionally intelligent enough nor mature enough to actually be a father. You don’t want that"

In the end, McKnight Jr labeled his dad and the post "petty" and "ridiculous." He concluded, "Who are you trying to hurt if it’s not me, and my mother, and my family?"

As for the lawsuit, it was of the defamation kind. According to the R&B singer, he took home the near $9 million judgment. His rant was completely unhinged with him saying in part, "We’ve been quiet, listening to liars continue to lie and keeping to ourselves, living and loving our life. As we said, leaving everything in God’s hands and letting our lawyer do the talking. But according to the courts, trying to ruin my name and trying to bring harm to my family in a book filled with lies equals $8.8 million dollars. And this is just the beginning."

This all speaks to a larger issue that's been plaguing the McKnight family for some time now as Brian Sr. continues to alienate himself from his kids and their mom, Julie.