Brian McKnight Drops Unhinged Monologue After Winning $9 Million Lawsuit

Music News
Singer Brian McKnight performs during his concert at Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon, Aug. 17, 2019.
Brian McKnight apparently just won a huge judgement against his ex wife Julie. The defamation case followed a lot of other family drama.

Brian McKnight has been dealing with accusations of neglecting his children for many years now, a battle that partially resulted in his favor. According to a clip caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, he took to social media to brag about his $8.8 million defamation judgement against his ex wife Julie McKnight.

For those unaware, the singer called many of his biological children "evil" in comparison to his daughter with his partner Leilani Mendoza, and his son Niko passed away after a cancer battle. He and Julie got in a legal battle in court, which he seems to have successfully argued for. Brian's video has him smiling all the way through and puffing on a cigar.

"It’s been a long journey getting to this day: October 16th, 2025," he remarked. "But we are here in the English countryside about an hour and a half outside of London. And the verdict is in. We’ve been quiet, listening to liars continue to lie and keeping to ourselves, living and loving our life. As we said, leaving everything in God’s hands and letting our lawyer do the talking. But according to the courts, trying to ruin my name and trying to bring harm to my family in a book filled with lies equals $8.8 million dollars. And this is just the beginning. Because anyone and everyone that helped promote these lies will hear from my lawyer in the days to come. No weapon formed against us shall prosper. Now from my voicemail is the voice of a liar."

Brian McKnight Wife

Then, Brian McKnight seemed to blast his ex wife by playing a voicemail presumably from Julie about their since-deceased son. "Do not text Niko again, do not call Niko again," she allegedly says in the clip. As the audio played, you could see the singer run, hop, and tap his feet together in the air. "Leilani, if you are also checking these messages, that goes for you as well. I am very serious about this. I am very serious about this. Do not text him, period. Period. Please understand that. And Brian, you know me. You know me, and you know that I mean what I'm saying to you."

Brian McKnight's pursuing other legal actions, such as suing Jaguar Wright for defamation. We will see how that turns out.

