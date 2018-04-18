endorsements
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Reflects On Nearly Making $1 Billion In Five YearsFloyd Mayweather did it all without any endorsements.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWhat Does "Selling Out" Mean In The Digital Age?Can today's artists still sell out? By Luke Hinz
- MusicFat Joe Explains Comparison To Tekashi 6ix9ine: "A Walking Time Bomb"Joey Crack insists on his comparison to the up and comer. By Zaynab
- SportsSerena Williams Is Forbes' Highest-Paid Female Athlete Despite Maternity LeaveHer hiatus didn't break her bank.By Zaynab
- SportsSaquon Barkley Signs $31.2 Million Rookie Deal With Giants: ReportBarkley will be the league's highest-paid running back this season. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicRich The Kid Says He Signed $10 Million Deal With AdidasDoes Rich The Kid have a signature sneaker coming his way?By Alex Zidel
- SportsSketchers Sues Adidas For Illegally Poaching High School AthletesSkechers is going after Adidas for tampering with high school & college basketball.By Devin Ch
- SportsCandace Parker Pays $400k In Alimony To Divorce Shelden WilliamsGirl, you still got time.By Devin Ch