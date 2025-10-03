Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been at odds for years now, and this week, their feud was reignited in a big way. When the "Anaconda" performer hopped online to shade her rival's new album, she sparked an all-out Twitter war. The two femcees ripped each other to shreds in countless brutal tweets, dissing each other's relationships, careers, and even children.

Nicki, for example, called Cardi's daughter Kulture "ugly." For obvious reasons, this earned a big reaction. Cardi proceeded to go after Nicki's son, suggesting that he allegedly has a mental disability. Amid all of this, many fans have demanded that kids be left out of the feud. Shockingly, it looks like Nicki listened. Last night, she even took to X to apologize.

"Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you’ll understand," she wrote. "You’re a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all of their features."

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

"One day you’ll see this, so I have to say: I apologize," she continued. "As a child of God & QUEEN of my community who look to me for integrity. You’re an innocent child & don’t deserve any of this. One day your mother, aunt & many more will be brought to their knees for what they’ve said AND TRIED to do to my young prophet/beautiful boy. Take care my darling. This isn’t who I am."

It doesn't look like Cardi accepted the apology, however. In response, she wrote another message to Nicki's son Papa Bear on X, dragging his mother in the process. "Dear papa perc, I’m sorry that your mommy haven’t cut you a birthday cake for the past 3 days cause she can’t take my success or happiness," she began. "One day you going to grow up and I hope you understand when a girl says NO it means NO and you can overcome the pedophilia blood you inherited from you your grandfather, father and uncle…"