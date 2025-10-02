Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's feud has been going on for years now, and this week, it took an explosive turn. After the "Super Freaky Girl" performer hopped on X to throw some shade her rival's way, the "Outside" artist fired back with full force. This resulted in a fiery back and forth that included jabs about each other's children, relationships, careers, and more.

Cardi even made some bold allegations about Nicki's mental health yesterday. "Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!!" she alleged. "You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated."

For obvious reasons, the ordeal has earned big reactions from both fans and peers. 50 Cent, for example, recently took to Instagram to make it clear that he cannot get behind it.

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

"I hope the girls stop fighting before things escalate," he wrote simply alongside a photo of himself in a suit. "I read some of the sh*t they are saying to each other and this is not gonna end well." Unfortunately, while many agree with Fif, it doesn't look like the beef will be squashed any time soon. In fact, Nicki recently called on supporters to boycott any company Cardi is affiliated with.

“We will boycott every company attached to her. Just like we did with BET. every company that enabled her disgusting remarks about children & other marginalized groups FOR YEARS,” she declared in a tweet. “You have 3 days to cut ties. That is it. That is all. Enjoy your day. We have the receipts.”

“Is Walmart & DoorDash ok with Barney b saying she’d get a transgender to rape her man?" she continued. "Drugged men? Dissing children for years? Wishing death?”