50 Cent Issues Cryptic Warning Amid Cardi B & Nicki Minaj’s Explosive Beef

BY Caroline Fisher 973 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Warning Cardi B Nicki Minaj Hip Hop News
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This week, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been going at it on X, dissing each other's kids, careers, and more.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's feud has been going on for years now, and this week, it took an explosive turn. After the "Super Freaky Girl" performer hopped on X to throw some shade her rival's way, the "Outside" artist fired back with full force. This resulted in a fiery back and forth that included jabs about each other's children, relationships, careers, and more.

Cardi even made some bold allegations about Nicki's mental health yesterday. "Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!!" she alleged. "You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated."

For obvious reasons, the ordeal has earned big reactions from both fans and peers. 50 Cent, for example, recently took to Instagram to make it clear that he cannot get behind it.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

"I hope the girls stop fighting before things escalate," he wrote simply alongside a photo of himself in a suit. "I read some of the sh*t they are saying to each other and this is not gonna end well." Unfortunately, while many agree with Fif, it doesn't look like the beef will be squashed any time soon. In fact, Nicki recently called on supporters to boycott any company Cardi is affiliated with.

“We will boycott every company attached to her. Just like we did with BET. every company that enabled her disgusting remarks about children & other marginalized groups FOR YEARS,” she declared in a tweet. “You have 3 days to cut ties. That is it. That is all. Enjoy your day. We have the receipts.”

“Is Walmart & DoorDash ok with Barney b saying she’d get a transgender to rape her man?" she continued. "Drugged men? Dissing children for years? Wishing death?”

Read More: 50 Cent Finally Redeems Infamous First Pitch During Savannah Bananas Game

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Music Nicki Minaj Calls For A Boycott Of All Brands In Business With Cardi B 2.1K
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Music DJ Vlad Advises Cardi B & Nicki Minaj To Stick To The Music As Beef Escalates 516
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Music Nicki Minaj Uses Takeoff's Death To Diss Quavo 1.6K
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS Music Cardi B Accuses Nicki Minaj Of Being Diagnosed With Bipolar And Schizophrenia 2.5K
Comments 0