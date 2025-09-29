50 Cent kicked off a Savannah Bananas game in Houston, over the weekend, by performing his iconic single, "In Da Club," alongside the players at Daikin Park. To finish off the show, he threw out a ceremonial first pitch, redeeming one of the most infamous throws in the history of first pitches.

Ahead of a New York Mets game in 2014, 50 Cent took the mound to toss an unbelievably inaccurate ball to home plate at Citi Field. The incident is widely regarded as one of the worst first pitches in history.

The Savannah Bananas are currently finishing up their 2025 World Tour, which features performances in 40 cities across North America.

Worst First Pitches Of All Time

50 previously reflected on his original first pitch during an interview with Newsday. "Listen, no one warned me. No one said: ‘Risk versus reward!’ I would have kept my [ass] in the stands. This is never going away," he said. "They have baseball cards with me throwing the pitch – real baseball cards that they made! I go, ‘Wait a minute: Who cleared this?!’ Whenever baseball comes up, there is no one worse than me, as far as throwing out a pitch. I had no idea that throwing a bad pitch would be so big. It was coming across CNN! ESPN, CNN, I was like, whoa, not the way I want things out here at the moment when I’m getting ready to run this music and I’m on CNN and it looks like my arm’s broken. I’m like, ‘What the [expletive] happened to me?’"

50 is just one of many celebrities who have gone viral for their disappointing first pitches. Snoop Dog, Stephen A. Smith, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more have all thrown out infamously bad ceremonial pitches.

As far as hip-hop artists go, a number of stars have thrown out first pitches over the years. In addition to 50 and Snoop, Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Wale, Nelly, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, and Drake, among others have all done so as well.