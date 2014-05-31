first pitch
- SportsKid Cudi Tosses Wild First Pitch At Cleveland Guardians Game: WatchKid Cudi just missed the strike zone, by a lot. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsStephen A. Smith Throws Terrible First Pitch At Yankees GameSmith's pitch didn't even make it to home plate.By Ben Mock
- MusicWiz Khalifa Took Shrooms Prior To Pirates' First PitchWiz Khalifa was tripping while he was pitching.By Jake Lyda
- TVStephen A. Smith Says He's "Shocked" No One Has Asked Him To Throw A First PitchSmith is very confident in his baseball abilities.By Ben Mock
- SportsVictor Wembanyama Throws Terrible First Pitch At New York Yankees GameSafe to say that the presumptive #1 pick in the NBA Draft isn't a two-sport athlete.By Ben Mock
- SportsStephen A. Smith Thirsts Over Megan Thee StallionStephen A. also had some words for David Hensley.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMegan Thee Stallion Serves "Body-ody" As She Throws First Pitch At Astros GameShe back in her hometown for a big March Madness Music Fest performance tomorrow, and she couldn't miss the Astros v. White Sox.By Erika Marie
- SportsSydney Sweeney Trolls Red Sox After Historic 28-5 Loss: "Should've Put Me In"After throwing out the first pitch for the Red Sox-Blue Jays game on Friday, Sydney Sweeney joked that she should've been on the field after Boston suffered a historic loss.By Cole Blake
- SportsConor McGregor Throws Horrendously Bad First Pitch In ChicagoConor McGregor threw a first-pitch that was so bad, it'll probably go down in history.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLil Durk Gets Roasted Online After Throwing Out First Pitch At Cubs' GameLil Durk was roasted online after throwing out an underwhelming first pitch at the Cubs' game, Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsDonald Trump Says He's Too Busy To Throw First Pitch At Yankees GameDonald Trump cancels his upcoming first pitch, originally scheduled for August 15, at Yankee Stadium.By Cole Blake
- SportsDr. Anthony Fauci Delivers Horrendous First Pitch At Nationals GameDr. Anthony Fauci could very well have the worst first pitch of all-time.By Alexander Cole
- SportsQuavo Throws Out First Pitch At Braves’ NLDS Game 2: WatchWatch Quavo throw out the first pitch prior to yesterday's Braves' game.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsNew York Mets Invite 50 Cent To Redeem Himself From First Pitch Fail50 Cent may have a chance to redeem himself. By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Reflects On Infamous First Pitch Fail50 Cent revisits on an immortal moment in baseball history. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsPresident Trump Declines Invite To Throw First Pitch On Opening Day For NationalsDue to schedule conflict, Trump turns down Nats' offer.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsSnoop Dogg Throws Out The First Pitch, Nearly Hits An Innocent BystanderJuuuuust a bit outside.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsChance The Rapper Throws Out First Pitch At White Sox Home OpenerWatch Chance The Rapper throw out the first pitch at the Chicago White Sox home opener.By Kevin Goddard
- Sports20 Hip Hop Artists Who Threw Out The Ceremonial First PitchThese rappers and singers put their baseball skills on display for the world to see, with varying degrees of success.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsChance The Rapper To Throw Out First Pitch At Chicago White Sox Home OpenerChance the Rapper will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago White Sox' home opener on Friday, April 8th.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKendrick Lamar Throws Out First Pitch At Dodgers GameWatch Kendrick Lamar throw out the first pitch at Monday night’s Dodgers’ game.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsChance The Rapper Throws Out First Pitch At White Sox GameWatch Chance The Rapper throw out the first pitch at Friday night's White Sox game.By Kevin Goddard