Wiz Khalifa Took Shrooms Prior To Pirates’ First Pitch

Wiz Khalifa has had an interesting few months. He just recently recovered from a pelvis injury, from which he had to rehab and go through physical therapy. But that is all in the past now for the “Black & Yellow” rapper, who got the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Monday’s Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians. While the Pirates got stomped 11-0 by Cleveland, Wiz appears to have taken the W with his opening pitch. He didn’t seem to be very far off from the strike zone. This is impressive, considering he was on shrooms at the time.

Based on his Tweets, Wiz Khalifa said, “Shroomed out throwin’ a baseball is crazy.” He’d also said he was “Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the [Pirates] game.” What’s funny is that he Tweeted before and after the pitch, letting everyone know he was going to be tripping hard when he hit the mound. Talkin’ Baseball’s Twitter account had a little fun with the event, saying it was “Just a regular Monday for Wiz Khalifa.”

Wiz Khalifa Does What He Wants, 24/7/365

Just a regular Monday for Wiz Khalifa



(via @justdelossantos) pic.twitter.com/g4bkltEdSj — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 18, 2023

It’s terrific to see Wiz Khalifa getting back to his old self. The pelvis injury set him back a little bit, but now that he’s 100 percent healthy, he wants to get back to doing what he loves — performing music. Two weeks ago, he was hyped on social media for his upcoming tour with Snoop Dogg. The pair of them made “Young, Wild & Free” back in 2011, with Bruno Mars also on the track. Seeing as Snoop is a notorious pothead, it makes sense that his buddy Wiz would take shrooms before throwing out a first pitch.

In other Wiz Khalifa news, the North Dakota rapper sold a portion of his music catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners. He is currently on that tour with Snoop Dogg, but much of his music is now in the hands of an equity firm that also grabbed some of Nelly’s musical catalog as well. The Pirates, meanwhile, have not offered Wiz an MLB contract for some reason… maybe because they already have a sordid history with pitchers being high on the mound. (Shout out to Dock Ellis.)

