Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans By Bringing Out Wiz Khalifa In Pittsburgh

Morgan Wallen called on a special someone to join him during a recent show in Pittsburgh. His choice? None other than Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa. Judging by the footage, the crowd immediately roared when Wallen brought out their hometown hero. The rapper rocked the crowd as he performed a short melody of his hits, including “Black and Yellow.”

However, the excitement didn’t end there. Apparently, a fight broke out near a porta-potty between two concert-goers. The incident was on camera and made its rounds on social media. So far, Wallen has yet to address the situation. Luckily, no one was placed under arrest.

The Isn’t The First Time Morgan Wallen Linked Up With A Rapper

#WizKhalifa pulled up to #MorganWallen’s “One Night At A Time World Tour” show in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania). pic.twitter.com/rmnn2BOMmN — Morgan Wallen  (@UpdatesOfMorgan) September 1, 2023

Back in June, during a tour stop in Chicago, Wallen brought out Lil Durk. The unlikely friendship seemingly developed after the CMA-nominated artist teamed up with Lil Durk for a track on his 7220 album, “Broadway Girls.” Wallen would eventually collaborate with the Chicago native once again for “Stand By Me,” which appeared on his latest project, Almost Healed. Even when Wallen got himself in some controversy saying the n-word, Durk stood by him.

The pair is often on social media hanging out. The two have even gone on a fishing trip together. Recently, the rapper teased the idea of collaborating with Wallen again, but for a full-length project this time. It’s unclear if the project is actually underway, but stay tuned with HNHH for more updates. Wiz recently went on the road with Snoop Dogg. The pair performed a melody of their hits from July to August in several venues across the country. In other related news, in July, it was announced that Wiz has sold nearly half of his music catalog. “Sherrese [Clarke Soares] and HarbourView truly understand the value of music and artistry. We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build a dynamic media company that is in line with the values and goals we all have here at Taylor Gang,” the rapper said in a press release.

