Morgan Wallen
- MusicMorgan Wallen Surprises Fans By Bringing Out Wiz Khalifa In PittsburghThe country singer brought the rapper in his hometown of Pittsburgh,. By Alexis Oatman
- Numbers"BUSINESS IS BUSINESS" First Week Sales Projections: Young Thug Up Against Morgan Wallen For No. 1Based on the estimated numbers, Young Thug will likely outsell Gunna's "a Gift & a Curse" album.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk Suggests A Collab Album With Morgan WallenLil Durk and Morgan Wallen have worked together in the past.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk Breaks His Own Record With "Almost Healed" Chart DebutThe rapper outsold his previous solo release with his new effort.By Noah Grant