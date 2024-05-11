Post Malone Hints At A New Artistic Direction With "I Had Some Help" Featuring Morgan Wallen

There is no denying the star power that Post Malone possesses. No matter what genre he decides to dabble in, the Texas native always draws a crowd to anything he is attached to. Of course, fans of hip-hop and R&B were the first to discover his talents in the latter half of the 2010s decade with his breakout hit "White Iverson." From there, he continued to evolve, and over the last year, Posty has begun to distance himself from the sound that put him on the map. This year has seen him collaborate with Beyonce for her take on country and bluegrass, COWBOY CARTER.

Now, Post Malone is trying his hand in the same playing field, but this time as the lead act on "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen. According to Genius, this is the lead single for Austin Post's full-on country album, which does not have a release date or title. According to Billboard, this song was previewed a handful of times over the last month or so. Once on Post's social media platforms, as well as a live performance alongside the country superstar at Stagecoach, a country music festival in Indio, CA.

Read More: Drake’s Alleged Belongings Appear In Cryptic New Video, Twitter User Defends Kendrick Lamar

Listen To "I Had Some Help" By Post Malone & Morgan Wallen

These two have been friends for some time now, so even though this is a first-time collab, it makes a lot of sense. On "I Had Some Help," they are dealing with a breakup, but in this case, the singers are throwing their ladies under the bus. While Post and Morgan are taking accountability for them splitting up with their partners, they feel that each side is to blame. Be sure to check out the relationship cut with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "I Had Some Help" by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen? Do you like Post Malone going in a country direction for his next album, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance on this cut? Do you think these two have chemistry that could spawn more tracks? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Post Malone. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I had some help

It ain't like I can make this kinda mess all by myself

Don't act like you ain't help me pull that bottle off the shelf

Been deep in every weekend if you couldn't tell

They say, "Teamwork makes the dream work"

Hell, I had some help (Help)

Read More: JT Calls Out Even More Rappers On Extended Version Of "Okay"

[Via] [Via]