Post Malone Shares A Snippet Of His Upcoming Collaboration With Morgan Wallen

Next week, Beyonce will release her highly anticipated new album COWBOY CARTER which will see her shifting her focus into country music. But she isn't the only musical superstar that plans on trying their hand at the sound. Post Malone has announced an upcoming country single and he isn't dropping it on his own. He's recruiting a collaborator who is currently the biggest voice in all of country music by any metric, Morgan Wallen.

Last year, Wallen released his new album One Thing At A Time which was absolutely packed with hits. Most notably the track "Last Night" was the biggest song of all of 2023 on the Hot 100, topping the year end chart. Other tracks from the album like the title track, "You Proof," "Thought You Should Know," and "Thinkin' Bout Me" were also big hits. Malone is no stranger himself to having big hits so the pair teaming up has quite a bit of potential. Post shared a snippet of the song to his Instagram earlier this week. Check out the preview of their upcoming collaboration below.

Post Malone Previews His New Song With Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen has crossed over into the rap world a few times before. He teamed up with Lil Durk back in 2022 for a single called "Broadway Girls." The pair teamed up last year once again for a track called "Stand By Me" which landed at the back end of Durk's Almost Healed album. After winning his first ever Grammy earlier this year Durk teased that they might collaborate again in the future.

Last year, Morgan Wallen appeared in a music video alongside another one of the biggest stars around, Drake. The rapper recruited Wallen for an appearance in his "You Broke My Heart" music video from the Scary Hours 3 EP back in December. What do you think of Post Malone collaborating on a new country song with Morgan Wallen? Do you like the snippet of the song he shared? Let us know in the comment section below.

