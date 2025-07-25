Morgan Wallen surprised fans at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium this July by debuting a remix of his track “Miami,” featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

The moment came during the opening walkout of his two-night run, where many expected to hear the live debut of “I’m the Problem,” the title track from his 2025 chart-topping album. Instead, Wallen delivered a genre-blending collaboration that merged country grit with Southern rap swagger.

The new version of “Miami” transforms the original’s trap-influenced feel into a haze-filled summer anthem. Lil Wayne kicks off the remix with his signature Auto-Tuned cadence, mixing clever punchlines with Miami nods.

At one point, he riffs, “like Morgan, boy, I’m wildin’ in Miami,” playing off Wallen’s name. Rick Ross follows with a brooding, reflective verse that floats over The Alchemist’s moody production, touching on themes of grief, wealth, and loyalty.

Wallen holds down the chorus, unchanged from the original cut. His twang-filled vocals contrast Tennessee’s stillness with Miami’s fast-paced lifestyle, referencing “MIA” both as a place and a state of mind. He also echoes his past hit “Sand in My Boots,” tying his country roots to the remix’s new direction.

The move adds another chapter to Wallen’s genre-crossing arc. By collaborating with hip-hop icons, he continues pushing boundaries without abandoning his identity.

“Miami (Remix)” - Lil Wayne Ft. Morgan Wallen & Rick Ross

Quotable Lyrics

Now it get cold in New Orleans, but temporary

And she know that I'm colder than Refrigerator Perry

And she don't wanna go to New Orleans 'cause I'm a Gator, so we go to South

Beach, just say it's perfect 'fore our wedding, now stop sweating in a