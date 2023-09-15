Jimmy Butler Links Up With Morgan Wallen

Jimmy Butler shared a brief moment with musical superstar Morgan Wallen. It came after a recent concert Wallen did in Toronto. Obviously, that's a long way for Butler to come given his base in Miami. However, the two men were clearly very happy to see each other. They reportedly chatted for a few minutes before going their separate ways after the show.

Wallen has been absolutely crushing it this year. His album, One Day At A Time, spent 15 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. That included an 11-week run between March and June. He has also spent #16 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Last Night". That includes a dominant 10-week run between May and July. The song most recently topped the chart for two weeks in August.

Butler Continues His Musical Link-Ups

Butler's link up with Wallen comes a couple weeks after he played hit the courts in Miami with another superstar. Jimmy Butler and J Balvin teamed up for a game of pickup basketball back in August. Both men showed off some flair before enjoying some food with the rest of the crew. It's good to see Balvin enjoying himself as he prepares to drop a new album later this year. Back in July, Balvin told Nylon that the project is very advanced, but it’s easy to digest." Back to the video released today, Butler can be seen dunking and generally outplaying everyone. But regardless of Butler's skill, everyone appears to be having a good time.

While enjoying breakfast, Butler can be seen vibing to the music over bowls of what appears to be chicken and rice. Furthermore, while the quality of the video isn't the best, someone says something to Butler in Spanish. Butler can be saying, "no no, I'm not going to let you hype me," presumably in response to his vibing and dancing. Follow all the latest celebrity link ups here at HotNewHipHop.

