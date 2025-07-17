Lil Wayne To Walk Dustin Poirier Out For Final UFC Fight Against Max Holloway

Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. © Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Dustin Poirier has said that he plans on retiring from MMA after his fight at UFC 318 against Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier has confirmed that Lil Wayne will be walking him out for his final fight against BMF titleholder Max Holloway during UFC 318 in New Orleans on Saturday, July 19. During a pre-fight press conference caught by ESPN, he remarked: "[Lil] Wayne is walking me out. 100%."

“It’ll be a little bit of James Brown, a little bit of Wayne. Yeah, Wayne’s walking out with me…" he said. "I have to [stick with James Brown]. I’ve paid the cost to be the boss. On my last one, I can’t go that far away from it. I need to hear that. I need to feel that vibe before I fight someone.”

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show in April, he mentioned Wayne coming out being his dream scenario for his final fight, as caught by VladTV. “If Lil Wayne wants to walk me out in New Orleans, I’ll walk out to Lil Wayne in my last fight and switch it up from James Brown. If he does ‘Drop the World,’ I’ll come out to it," he said at the time.

Lil Wayne "Tha Carter VI"

Appearing at UFC 318 in New Orleans continues a busy year for Lil Wayne, who dropped his fourteenth solo studio album, Tha Carter VI, back in June. The project featured collaborations with BigXthaPlug, Jay Jones, Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Bono, 2 Chainz, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean, Mannie Fresh, MGK, and Kodak Black, as well as Wayne's own sons, Kameron Carter and Lil Novi. It debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, with 108,000 album-equivalent units.

In celebration of the project's release, Wayne kicked off the North American leg of his tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City, last month. Following a two-month break, he'll resume performing on July 30th with a show in Virginia. After that, he's got dates in Toronto, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and more cities before wrapping up in October.

