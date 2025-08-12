Lil Wayne Cancels Toronto Concert At The Last Minute Over Unforeseen Illness

BY Cole Blake 829 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; American rapper Lil Wayne before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Lil Wayne has been touring in support of his latest album, "Tha Carter VI," which he dropped back in June.

Lil Wayne canceled his concert in Toronto on Monday night due to an unforeseen illness. Just minutes before Tyga was set to come out as a supporting act at the Budweiser Stage, the venue displayed a message alerting fans that the show had been postponed and tickets will be honored at a future date.

"Due to unforeseen illness, Wayne’s Toronto show tonight will be postponed," the message read. "As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one. Please stay tuned for the new date coming soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced."

When Budweiser Stage shared the update on Instagram, fans expressed their frustration in the comments section. "At show time? Seriously? People traveled hours to get here already." one user wrote. Another added: "So it was known in advance that he wouldn’t be performing but you felt comfortable letting people wait during a heat wave and spend money inside a venue where a show wasn’t even going to be put on?? And then when you cancel the show you close any form of customer service?"

Read More: Lil Wayne Surprises Fans By Bringing "Da Drought" Series & "Dedication" To Streaming Services

Lil Wayne "Tha Carter VI" Tour

Lil Wayne's show in Toronto was part of his ongoing Tha Carter VI Tour. He's putting on the tour in support of his album of the same name. He kicked off the run of concerts with an album release celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City in June. After a short break, he continued the tour on July 30th with a show in Virginia. He's got more dates lined up in Detroit, Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, and more North American cities through October.

He dropped Tha Carter VI as his fourteenth solo studio album back in June. It features collaborations with BigXthaPlug, Jay Jones, Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Bono, 2 Chainz, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef JeanMannie Fresh, MGK, and Kodak Black.

Read More: Lil Wayne & Rick Ross Hit The Country Road With Morgan Wallen In "Miami (Remix)"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Uncategorized Lil Wayne Surprises Fans By Bringing "Da Drought" Series & "Dedication" To Streaming Services 4.1K
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Sports Lil Wayne To Walk Dustin Poirier Out For Final UFC Fight Against Max Holloway 1060
iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show Music Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI Tour: Tickets, Dates & More 1413
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014 Music Lil Wayne Reunites With Drake & Nicki Minaj On "Tha Carter VI" 36.2K
Comments 0