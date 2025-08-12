Lil Wayne canceled his concert in Toronto on Monday night due to an unforeseen illness. Just minutes before Tyga was set to come out as a supporting act at the Budweiser Stage, the venue displayed a message alerting fans that the show had been postponed and tickets will be honored at a future date.

"Due to unforeseen illness, Wayne’s Toronto show tonight will be postponed," the message read. "As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one. Please stay tuned for the new date coming soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced."

When Budweiser Stage shared the update on Instagram, fans expressed their frustration in the comments section. "At show time? Seriously? People traveled hours to get here already." one user wrote. Another added: "So it was known in advance that he wouldn’t be performing but you felt comfortable letting people wait during a heat wave and spend money inside a venue where a show wasn’t even going to be put on?? And then when you cancel the show you close any form of customer service?"

Lil Wayne "Tha Carter VI" Tour

Lil Wayne's show in Toronto was part of his ongoing Tha Carter VI Tour. He's putting on the tour in support of his album of the same name. He kicked off the run of concerts with an album release celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City in June. After a short break, he continued the tour on July 30th with a show in Virginia. He's got more dates lined up in Detroit, Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, and more North American cities through October.