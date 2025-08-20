Lil Wayne's Rock Performance Divides Fans During Latest Concert

Lil Wayne broke out the guitar during one of his recent concerts on the Tha Carter VI Tour and clip of the moment is dividing fans on social media. In one video circulating online, a fan recorded themselves appearing confused as Wayne sings on stage. "At a Lil Wayne concert and this happens, " they captioned the video.

Despite the negative reaction from some fans, many users have also been coming to Wayne's defense. "His performance at Dreamville a few months ago was so good!" one user wrote on Instagram when The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip. Another added: "How you at a Wayne concert and can’t appreciate The Rebirth???? Cmon na. The album went platinum." One more fan commented: "Sooooo I’m The Only Fan Who Knows Lil Wayne Had a Whole Ass Rock Phase? Just Me? Okay. Cool."

Wayne famously experimented with the rock genre for his seventh studio album, Rebirth, in 2010. The project remains one of the more polarizing releases in his discography.

Lil Wayne "Tha Carter VI" Tour

Lil Wayne has been performing on his Tha Carter VI Tour since dropping his project of the same name back in June. He celebrated its release by performing the first concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After taking a short break, he then continued the tour with with a show in Virginia, followed by concerts in Hartford, Buffalo, and more cities.

When Wayne got to Toronto, he had to cancel his performance at the last minute. Citing an illness, he had the Budweiser Stage venue display a message on stage as fans had already arrived at their seats. "Due to unforeseen illness, Wayne’s Toronto show tonight will be postponed," the message read. "As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one. Please stay tuned for the new date coming soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced."